Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. The company has a market cap of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

