Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. The company has a market cap of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.