Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.57

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 31583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

