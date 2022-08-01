Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $28.52

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $30.21. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 4,782 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
