Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $28.52

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $30.21. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 4,782 shares changing hands.

Tata Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

About Tata Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.