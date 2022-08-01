Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$46.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

