Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.15.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

TECK.B opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$19.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.59.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.