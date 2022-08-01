Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 1.6 %

O2D opened at €2.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.70.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.