Tellor Hits Market Cap of $50.26 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $29.51 or 0.00127305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $50.26 million and $33.71 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.