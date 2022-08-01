Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

