Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

