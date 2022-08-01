Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

