Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

