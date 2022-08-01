Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Tenaris Stock Performance
NYSE:TS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. 2,512,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Tenaris Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
