Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. 2,512,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.45) to €8.80 ($9.07) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

