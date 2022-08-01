Teradyne’s (TER) Maintains Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TER. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.60.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NYSE:TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

