Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

TSLA traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $903.69. The stock had a trading volume of 611,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

