Tether Market Cap Reaches $66.21 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $66.21 billion and $52.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00624151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036484 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,158,976,391 coins and its circulating supply is 66,197,977,707 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.