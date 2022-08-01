Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,102,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

