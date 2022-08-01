Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.91. The company had a trading volume of 97,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

