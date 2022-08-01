The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.