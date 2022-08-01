The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 25.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.32% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $272,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of BNS opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

