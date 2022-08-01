The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 149,600 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.67. 223,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476,842. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

