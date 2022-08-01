The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 272,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,545. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

