The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.81 ($54.91) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.93.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

