The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $89.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

Impinj Stock Up 2.5 %

Impinj stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,741 shares of company stock worth $538,686. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj



Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.



