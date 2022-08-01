The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 7,000” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.86) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

