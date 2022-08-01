The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $790.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.64. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.