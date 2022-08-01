The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.98. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

