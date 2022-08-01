The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

