The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

