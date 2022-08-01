The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEIR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.76) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.86) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.41).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,653 ($19.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,592.45. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2,830.51. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,321 ($15.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.33).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

