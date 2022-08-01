THEKEY Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. THEKEY has a market cap of $670,020.60 and approximately $184,807.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

