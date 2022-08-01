Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $592.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.16 and its 200 day moving average is $557.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,361 shares of company stock worth $17,992,541 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

