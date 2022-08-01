Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $15,369.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
