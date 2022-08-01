Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $15,369.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.