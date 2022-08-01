Throne Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $765,098.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Throne Coin Profile
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Throne Coin Trading
