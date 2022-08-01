Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

Shares of TIRX remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

