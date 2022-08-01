Tidal Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $296,631.08 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $296,631.08 and approximately $174,039.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

