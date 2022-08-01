TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,425 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cintas worth $100,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.75. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

