TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,590 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $118,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,667. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

