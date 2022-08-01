TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $140 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 883,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,500 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $139,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,899. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

