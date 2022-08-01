TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $77.15 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $77,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

