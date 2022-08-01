TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $78.65 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

