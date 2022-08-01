TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 267,470 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $81,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. 126,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.