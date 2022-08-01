TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 45,435 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,435 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Paylocity worth $79,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.34. 1,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.63.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

