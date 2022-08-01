TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 65,020 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,020 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Floor & Decor worth $55,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 303,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 297,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 139,707 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $81.10. 8,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

