Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 2,450,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,992,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Toast Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TOST traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 3,949,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,302,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

