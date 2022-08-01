Todd R. Hubbard Sells 2,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

