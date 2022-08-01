TomoChain Reaches One Day Volume of $5.28 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $53.66 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,198,575 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

