Toncoin (TON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $2.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

