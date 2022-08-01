TotemFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,515.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $300,134.05 and $22,515.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00615169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016120 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.