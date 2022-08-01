Transcodium Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $35,717.81 and approximately $49.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.