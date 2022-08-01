Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

RIG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,140,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

